Stalin’s ‘Dravidian Mode’ rule alone can take on ‘Aryan invasion’ of Tamil Nadu, says Vaiko

July 30, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

Justifying the MDMK’s decision to join hands with the DMK even though he was once expelled from the party, general secretary Vaiko has said the ‘Dravidian Model’ government being provided by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin alone could take-on the ‘Aryan invasion’ being perpetrated by the Hindutva and Sanatana forces on Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the meeting held in Palayamkottai on Sunday night, Mr. Vaiko said the Centre was fostering enmity between two ethnic groups of Manipur, which was burning for more than two months. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not uttered even a word about the law and order breakdown in the northeastern State for obvious reasons.

Mr. Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor R.N. Ravi, who had developed a newfound love for Tamil and Tamils, were spreading ‘sanatana dharma’ in Tamil Nadu with ulterior motive. Since these forces were imposing ‘Arya invasion’ on Tamil Nadu, the MDMK had joined hands with the DMK to take-on the evil forces posing serious and unprecedented threat to Tamil and the Tamils.

“The Centre, through Mr. Ravi, is fostering Hindutva and ‘sanatana dharma’ in Tamil Nadu with the backing of a section of the media. He is dreaming of destroying Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu. Hence, we, in a bid to take on these wicked forces and save ‘Dravidian movement’, have joined hands with the DMK, which is giving an able ‘Dravidian Model’ government in Tamil Nadu. We, after long deliberations within the party, have identified our friend (the DMK) and the enemy (the BJP). So we should strengthen the DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” Mr. Vaiko noted, adding that Tamil Nadu was safe due to the Dravidian rule here.

Recalling the MDMK’s agitations against Sterlite Copper for its permanent closure, anti-Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, neutrino project, Mullaperiyar Dam issue etc., Mr. Vaiko said his party had done much more than any other political parties for protecting the wellbeing of the Tamils.

“We closed 13 roads connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala to highlight the Mullaperiyar dam issue and achieved the goal of saving the dam. We obtained stay in the Madras High Court against neutrino, which could not be created even though it is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, MDMK that waged valiant battles for the wellbeing of the Tamils all these years will continue the battle in the years to come for the Tamils,” Mr. Vaiko said.

MDMK’s Tirunelveli district secretary K.M.A. Nizam handed over the cheque for ₹2 lakh to Mr. Vaiko in the meeting as the party’s contribution for the meeting to be held in Madurai on September 15 to celebrate the birthday of late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

