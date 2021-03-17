DMK keen on helping the poor: Stalin

DINDIGUL

17 March 2021 23:53 IST

The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has mastered the art of copying all the good things mentioned by his political opponents, said DMK president M K Stalin here on Wednesday.

Speaking at an election rally in support of the candidates contesting from the DMK and their allies here, he said that the DMK had announced plenty of good programmes for the needy and downtrodden. The objective was to give a helping hand to such a category as it would improve their economic levels.

However, the AIADMK leader claimed credit for himself when the response from womenfolk was overwhelming to the DMK’s manifesto.

The DMK president said that the AIADMK’s Natham candidate had amassed wealth so that he was distributing cash to the people. Please receive the cash. It is our money. The AIADMK candidate had looted more than anybody else. When the late leader realised that the present candidate had amassed huge wealth, he was given a ticket to fight against I. Periasami in a bid to punish him. However, he lost to the DMK.

He said that Mr Palaniswami had no control over his party or the functionaries. Mr. Palaniswami deprived rights and powers of the State with the sole objective of retaining the chair of Chief Minister.

Clarifying that the NEET was introduced by the UPA, in which the DMK was an ally, Mr Stalin, said that the DMK never allowed NEET in Tamil Nadu. He went on saying that not only the DMK, but even the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa too was stubborn not to encourage the Centre to let the students take NEET in Tamil Nadu. After her demise, the AIADMK succumbed to the pressures of the BJP. This is the truth, Mr Stalin said and cautioned the people to beware of the misleading statements.