Stalin will safeguard minorities: Speaker Appavu

April 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu will safeguard the minorities and their welfare, Speaker M. Appavu has said.

 Participating in the Iftar party organized by the Muslim Orphanage Committee in Palayamkottai on Saturday evening, Mr. Appavu, after listing out the welfare schemes being implemented for the benefit of the minorities, especially the Muslims, said the Chief Minister was keen on uplifting the living conditions of the Muslim youth by extending subsidised loans for starting business ventures.

 He also recalled the reservation given to the Muslims by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2008.

 Minister for Backward Class Welfare Raja Kannappan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju participated.

