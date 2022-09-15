Stalin wants DMK to sweep all 40 LS seats in TN, Puducherry

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin speaking at the party’s Mupperum Vizha at Virudhunagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Stressing that the DMK remaining in power was important for the development of Tamil Nadu and to protect the State, its president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M .K. Stalin asked partymen to begin work to capture all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in next Parliamentary election in 2024.

Giving away awards to partymen at the Mupperum Vizha here on Thursday, Mr. Stalin said that the Dravidian Model of rule of DMK was aimed at social justice, self respect, State autonomy, and right for language.

The Dravidian Model meant everything for all without any kind of discrimination, he added.

Duty for entire nation

"We have some duties for the entire country. We need to ensure federalism, state autonomy, secularism, equality and social justice," he said.

Stating that the Centre was trying to dominate with GST, NEET and other anti-people policies and also by attempting to have a surrogate rule in the State through the Governor, he said he was giving equal importance for the party and the governance.

"We are in power only because we are the party working for the welfare of the State," he said.

The Dravidian Model has put Tamil Nadu in the top positions in various developmental indices, Mr. Stalin said, adding that the GDP of Tamil Nadu was second only to Maharastra. Tamil Nadu had a better doctor-people ratio than what was recommended by World Health Organisation and was also at the top in per capita income.

The State has 21 institutions of higher education among the top 100 in the country.

Periyar award was given to Sampooranam Saminathan, Anna award to Kovai R. Mohan, Kalaignar award to party treasurer T. R. Baalu, Pavendar Bharathidasan award to C.P. Tirunavukarasu and Perasiriyar award to Kunnoor Srinivasan.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan, principal secretary K.N. Nehru, and deputy general secretaries I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudi, A. Raja and Anthiyur Selvaraj, and party district secretaries K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu, were among those who were present.