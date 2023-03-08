Stalin urges DMK cadre to focus on defeating the BJP in LS poll 

March 08, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - NAGERCOIL

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the DMK cadre to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election to save the country by defeating the BJP.

“Evil forces are making sustained attempts to create caste and religious clashes in Tamil Nadu through fake and nefarious campaigns to dislodge the DMK from power,” he said after unveiling the statue of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at the DMK district office at Ozhuginaseri.

He said the DMK was providing an “able administration” after returning to power 22 months ago. Though the ‘Dravidian Model’ of administration was being lauded by people in and outside the State, a few people were involved in mudslinging to create divisions among people on caste and religious lines, he said.

As they could not tolerate the ‘Dravidian Model’ and the resounding victories of the DMK and its allies in all the elections, they were trying, in a sustained manner, to create riots and caste and communal clashes. They wanted to disturb the tranquillity in the State. “These evil forces are being given a befitting reply by people. My only appeal to you is that the DMK, which is getting thumping victories in all elections, should continue the winning streak in the ensuing Lok Sabha election, too. Besides having the responsibility of saving Tamil Nadu, we have the larger obligation of saving the country from the BJP by defeating the party. We should shun our differences and eschew the ego to achieve this goal. With your cooperation, I can do it,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a four-storey administrative building of the Nagercoil Corporation, constructed on a plinth area of 56,809 square feet on an outlay of ₹10.50 crore near Anna Stadium. The building has surveillance cameras, firefighting equipment and two lifts, among other amenities.