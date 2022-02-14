Stalin highlights DMK government’s development work in Madurai

He lists out future projects for city

Recalling past development works implemented by the DMK government in the city, Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin on Monday sought votes for candidates of the United Progressive Alliance in the election to urban local bodies for execution of development projects in the future.

Addressing party cadre via video-conferencing, Mr. Stalin said it was under the DMK regime that Madurai town was upgraded into Corporation in 1971. He listed out several works — High Court Bench, Madurai district court, Ring Road, Mattuthavani Bus stand, flyovers, bridges, road overbridges and causeways — that came to fruition during the DMK rule. Two major drinking water schemes for the city were also effected, thanks to DMK.

Within a few months of assuming office, the DMK government started construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai at a cost of ₹114 crore. The government was now preparing a detailed project report to provide underground drainage system (UGD) for newly added areas of the city and to improve sewer treatment plants for the old UGD projects at a cost of ₹500 crore.

Similarly, efforts were being made to shift wholesale traders out of the city to decongest arterial roads. Besides, Vaigai North Bank Road would be extended and Melakkal Road would be widened. The government also planned to shift Central prison to suburban area and provide public utility facilities at Vanidyur, Sellur and Thenkarai tanks.

Mr. Stalin also promised more flyovers at Sivaganga Road junction, Mandela Nagar junction and Panagal Road junction.

The AIADMK had ruined the administration by not conducting local body polls, he said.

Ministers P. Moorthi and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, former Mayor Kulanthaivelu, and party leaders Pon. Muthuramalingam, K. Thalapathi, and M. Manimaran were present.