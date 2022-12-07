Stalin to visit Tenkasi today

December 07, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TENKASI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who will visit the district on Thursday, will disburse welfare measures worth Rs. 50 crore to 1.03 lakh beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Arriving here on Thursday morning by ‘Pothigai’ Express Train around 7.30 a.m., Mr. Stalin will participate in the function to be held on the Vel’s School premises. After inaugurating the completed projects and laying foundation stone for the new schemes, he will hand over welfare measures to the needy. Following the function, the Chief Minister will leave for Madurai via Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district.

 Over 5,000 police personnel drawn from 9 southern districts had been deployed in and around Tenkasi. Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu arrived at Tenkasi on Wednesday afternoon to review security arrangements and had comprehensive discussion with Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and other senior police officers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US