Stalin to visit Tenkasi today

December 07, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

TENKASI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who will visit the district on Thursday, will disburse welfare measures worth Rs. 50 crore to 1.03 lakh beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arriving here on Thursday morning by ‘Pothigai’ Express Train around 7.30 a.m., Mr. Stalin will participate in the function to be held on the Vel’s School premises. After inaugurating the completed projects and laying foundation stone for the new schemes, he will hand over welfare measures to the needy. Following the function, the Chief Minister will leave for Madurai via Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district.

Over 5,000 police personnel drawn from 9 southern districts had been deployed in and around Tenkasi. Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu arrived at Tenkasi on Wednesday afternoon to review security arrangements and had comprehensive discussion with Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and other senior police officers.