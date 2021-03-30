Stalin takes strong exception to PM’s charges

‘Modi did not speak of Pollachi sexual assault case, harassment of woman SP’

Munnetra Kazhagam president M. K. Stalin took strong exception to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s comment that women in Tamil Nadu will not be safe if DMK came to power.

“Does not the Prime Minister know about the Pollachi sexual assault case wherein around 250 girls were sexually abused for three years with the knowledge of officials, police and ruling party men. “The women were kidnapped, the crime incidents were videographed and the women were threatened,” he alleged. If he (Mr. Modi) does not know about this, he does not have the right to continue in the post of Prime Minister,” Mr. Stalin charged.

While the PM said that law and order in the State will deteriorate under the DMK government, why did he hide about the recent incident of sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police by the very Director General of Police rank officer, he asked.

Mr. Stalin also recalled that three college girl students were burnt alive in a bus burning incident in Dharmapuri when the then Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa was convicted in a corruption case.

Flaying Mr. Modi for making such false allegations, Mr. Stalin said that it was not fit for a man holding the highest position to make such statements. “The Bharatiya Janata Party was routed in the Parliamentary election in 2019 and would face the same fate in the Assembly election too,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

The BJP was enrolling several anti-social elements in its party and one of its functionaries was charged with sexually harassing a minor girl, Mr. Stalin said.

Rajenthra Bhalaji

Voters of Rajapalayam Assembly constituency should reject Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who has been chased out of Sivakasi by its voters, said Mr. Stalin.

“All these days, I have been seeking votes for candidates of our (Secular Progressive) alliance parties. But, for the first time, I have come to tell you who not to vote for?” is how started Mr. Stalin in his speech.

Stating that Mr. Bhalaji was always talking about violence and abused people on caste and religious lines, Mr. Stalin said even a ruling party MLA from the district, M.S.R. Rajavarman complained about threat to his life from the Minister.

Mr. Stalin said that Mr. Bhalaji was an example of why he said that win of AIADMK would become victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“It was Mr. Bhalaji who said that Modi is our daddy,” the DMK president recalled. The Minister never spoke about his department. He never gave a reply to various corruption charges levelled against Aavin and its related cooperative societies.

“Even a disproportionate assets case is pending against him in the High Court. Even before the High Court, the people will give their judgement on April 6. “When DMK comes to power, this case would be expedited and he would be sent to jail,” Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin sought votes for party candidates K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Aruppukottai), Thangam Thennarasu (Tiruchuli), A.R.R. Seenivasan (Virudhunagar), S. Thangapandian (Rajapalayam), A.R. Raghuraman, Sattur – MDMK) (all DMK candidates) and G. Ashokan (Sivakasi) and P.S.W. Madhava Rao (Srivilliputtur), both Congress.