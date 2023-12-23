Stalin should visit flood-hit districts again to expedite relief and rehabilitation, says Anbumani Ramadoss

December 23, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should visit Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts again to expedite relief and rehabilitation because these districts have suffered a colossal loss in the unprecedented floods, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a few affected areas in Tirunelveli, he said that even after six days, officials could not reach several villages where people were struggling to get food and milk. The government had deployed top officials and Ministers, but their presence was not sufficient. Hence, Mr. Stalin should again visit the two districts or camp there for a couple of days to expedite relief and rehabilitation.

He said the ₹6,000 announced in relief for every affected family was not enough and urged the government to provide at least ₹10,000 immediately and another ₹15,000 later, He also demanded a substantial increase in the compensation for crop loss.

The PMK leader said the government should embrace scientific methods, being followed in developed nations, for weather prediction and flood mitigation. Floods, droughts, and hitherto-unheard-of diseases would be part of life because of climate change. The banks of the Thamirabarani were cluttered with encroachments and that was why the river could not handle the discharge of over 1 lakh cusecs from dams and wild streams, he said.

The government should take mitigation measures like creation of canals for diverting floodwaters from residential areas and of lakes near or away from towns and cities plagued with floods. “Climate change will surely trigger floods again in the Thamirabarani in the near future. So, check-dams should be built every 5 km across the 122-km river to store water. This will also mitigate floods. Instead of spending money on freebies, the government should invest substantially in mitigation measures,” he said.

He criticised the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for its weather predictions. Its weather stations should be closed as they followed pre-Independence techniques and made erratic predictions.

He urged the Centre to give the relief amount sought by the State.

