Stalin should release ‘White Paper’ on T.N. students’ performance in NEET: Annamalai

August 15, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, “who is acting like an Opposition leader and fostering enmity between the State and the Centre on the NEET issue”, should release a ‘White Paper’ on the performance of Tamil Nadu students in the exam in the past five years, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Tuesday. He said this would bust “all lies” on NEET.

Paying floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi memorial before starting his ‘yatra’ from Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari district, Mr. Annamalai said after the syllabus was updated in 2018, the Tamil Nadu students were recording exemplary performance in NEET. He claimed that students from ‘the first generation graduate’ families were entering government medical colleges and even students from ‘Irula’ and ‘Narikorava’ families were joining medical colleges now.

According to him, NEET was ensuring admission to medical colleges only for meritorious students, thereby ensuring social justice. He appealed to parents not to impose their ambitions upon their children. “Please measure the ability of your children and then decide,” he said.

On the murderous attack unleashed on a Scheduled Caste teen and his sister by three Class XII students from an intermediate caste in Nanguneri, Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Stalin and his ministerial colleagues were encouraging caste differences and enmity through their words and deeds.

“Even 240 days after the Vengaivayal incident (where faecal matter was thrown in the overhead tank supplying drinking water to SC people) and the DNA tests done to identify the culprits, none has been arrested. We all saw Minister K. Ponmudy verbally abusing a woman local body representative by referring to her caste and Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran disrespecting ‘Narikorava’ petitioners,” he claimed.

Asked if he had been invited to attend AIADMK’s golden jubilee conference to be held in Madurai, the BJP leader said, “It’s their conference.”