‘Stalin should not mislead public’

KOVILPATTI
Being the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, the DMK president M K Stalin should not mislead the public, said Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju here on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters, he said that when he was in power and held the portfolio as Deputy Chief Minister, he had not met the public or held any interactions. Whereas, being the Leader of Opposition, he claims to discharge the duties of a person, who is in power.
Criticising the DMK leader for misleading the people, Mr. Raju said that the people cannot be fooled all the time. With the advent of information available at the touch of a mobile phone, the people, especially, the youth, had a better understanding of who had kept the promises and who misled them.
He also attacked the DMK MP K. Kanimozhi for having done nothing to the people of Thoothukudi. As she promised to the Kovilpatti Match Units members, she had not spoken or got them relief from the GST. When the party had 38 MPs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, can they give a list of achievements or projects brought for the State from the Centre since they got elected as MPs, he asked.
On the other side, he said that it was for the people to witness the kudimaramathu projects implemented in the State. In Thoothukudi alone, 649 waterbodies had been desilted over the last four years.
The Minister also questioned MDMK general secretary Vaiko's criticism against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
