Stalin should fulfil his earlier demand on crop loss compensation: Annamalai

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who had batted for a crop loss compensation of ₹30,000 per acre when he was the Opposition leader, should fulfil that demand now, BJP State president K. Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Wednesday, Mr. Annamalai, who was on his way to Kanniyakumari district to visit rain-hit areas, recalled that Mr. Stalin, who had demanded a crop loss compensation of ₹30,000 per acre as the leader of the Opposition following Cyclone Nivar, had announced a crop loss compensation of only ₹20,000 per hectare, which amounted to only ₹8,000 per acre.

“This is totally unacceptable. Mr. Stalin, who as Opposition leader treated the farming community as his friends, should care for them as a friend even now,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He also criticised Mr. Stalin for paying only “lightning visit” to the rain-hit areas, including Kanniyakumari district.

“He is visiting the affected places like a tourist moving around on a ‘packaged tour’. He visited only completely sanitised, barricaded and safe areas along with the Collectors and other officials and left the places within a few minutes after posing for photos. If Mr. Stalin had entered the distorted fields and held the damaged crops in his hands, he would have announced a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre,” Mr. Annamalai noted.

The BJP leader also came down heavily on Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian for his demand of ₹5,000 for every affected family of Chennai from the Centre as “rain relief”.

“Chennai got flooded and the residents are encountering untold hardship as the DMK government miserably failed to desilt over 1,400-km-long drainage channels. Hence, the Stalin-led administration is solely responsible for this deplorable failure,” he said, adding the BJP would stage demonstrations in all 11 districts in the Chennai region demanding a relief of ₹5,000 per family from the State government.

Mr. Annamalai said the BJP, which pressed pause button in exposing the rampant corruption of the DMK government, would resume the “noble exercise” after the flood-related woes vanished.

Mr. Annamalai said the party would start receiving applications from the urban local body election aspirants from November 20.