Stalin should avert split in DMK, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

03 January 2021 20:16 IST

KOVILPATTI

DMK president M.K. Stalin should take immediate and effective steps to prevent serious splits within his party as his elder brother (M.K. Alagiri) was all set to launch his party, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said.

He also said the Leader of the Opposition was levelling baseless corruption charges against his government while comfortably forgetting that it was his party people who were facing serious corruption charges in various courts, including in the 2G Spectrum case.

Campaigning here on Sunday, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK president, who was indulging in mudslinging against the Tamil Nadu government by levelling baseless corruption charges, had submitted a “corruption list” to the Governor even as the State Government had ensured e-tendering system in all departments to ensure transparency and enable everyone to participate in the tendering process.

Moreover, the tender being referred to by Mr. Stalin was cancelled 18 months ago and hence there was no room for nepotism and corruption, as being alleged.

However, the DMK, he charged, had given ₹ 430 crore for constructing the new secretariat after floating the tender only for ₹ 200 crore.

“We want to know: Where did the ₹ 230 crore go? The DMK, which was involved in the ₹ 1.76 lakh crore 2G spectrum auction case and hence is facing the case in the court following the appeal preferred by the CBI, will have to submit a convincing reply to the court.” Mr. Palaniswami said.

On the gram sabha meetings being conducted by the DMK, the Chief Minister said the Opposition party was attempting to trigger unrest among the public, as it was desperate to return to power again. Hence, the voters should be beware such false propaganda.

“If the DMK faces the election in the upright manner, the voters will at least give the party ‘Opposition’ status. Else,it will be trashed once again,” he said.

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s prediction about the split in the ruling AIADMK even as rumours are doing rounds that Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would be used to engineer the break-up before the Assembly elections, Mr. Palaniswami said it was the DMK which was seriously starring at major split as ‘Madurai-based man’ (M.K. Alagiri) was about float his own outfit.

When he addressed the party’s IT wing cadre, Mr. Palaniswami exhorted them to work hard to ensure resounding victory of the AIADMK in the forthcoming Assembly election.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju, stopped for tea in a small roadside shop selling traditional sweets and snacks and interacted with the staff of the shop.