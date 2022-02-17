Stalin seeks vote to take welfare schemes across T.N.

The DMK is fulfilling its poll promises despite the debt trap created by the AIADMK government, he said

The DMK is fulfilling its poll promises despite the debt trap created by the AIADMK government, he said

Appealing to the Tamil Nadu voters to ensure a resounding victory of the candidates of the DMK and its allies contesting in the urban local bodies elections, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday assured he would closely monitor the performance of the elected representatives if they take all welfare and development programmes to every nook and corner of the State.

Addressing the DMK cadre via videoconferencing from Chennai on the last day of electioneering, Mr. Stalin said the DMK government, despite the ₹5.50 lakh-crore debt trap created by the previous AIADMK government, was implementing its poll promises such as free bus travel for women in town buses, a pandemic relief of ₹4,000, supply of essential commodities and waiver of loans for self-help groups.

“As I fulfil the promises, I will make your local body representatives to execute all the schemes of our government as I will monitor them constantly,” he assured.

Denying the allegations of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam that the DMK government had not fulfilled its poll promise, Mr. Stalin asked his predecessor to ask the people to know if the DMK’s poll promises were being fulfilled in a phased manner.

“We cut the petrol price by ₹3 a litre even though the Union Government refused,” he recalled adding, jewel loans of over 13 lakh families were waived. “We have achieved more in the short span of nine months than what you could not achieve in the past ten years. Our achievements have made even a Romanian business traveller campaign for our candidates,” he said.

“Your rampant corruption that led to Income Tax raid even in the Secretariat took Tamil Nadu’s debt of ₹1 lakh-crore in 2011 to ₹5.50 lakh-crore in 2021. Besides enduring this burden and repaying it, we are doing the best for the people,” the DMK leader said.

He also criticised the AIADMK regime for “miserably failing to maintain law and order” in Tamil Nadu.

“Above all, your mentor and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa died in the hospital under mysterious circumstances, which is being probed a Commission appointed by you. It will bring out the truth soon,” he said.