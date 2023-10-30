Stalin meets Nedumaran at his residence

October 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Tamil Desiya Iyakkam founder Pazha Nedumaran at his residence in Madurai on Sunday to inquire about his health. Mr. Stalin wished him a speedy recovery from a fracture.

“I appreciate Mr. Stalin for his decision to meet me despite his busy schedule. Though we differ ideologically, he has made the effort to meet me,” Mr. Nedumaran said. Further, he reminisced about his days in Cuddalore prison in 2002 where Mr. Stalin was also incarcerated for staging a protest.

