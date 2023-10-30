ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin meets Nedumaran at his residence

October 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin enquires the health of Pazha Nedumaran, founder of Tamil Desiya Iyyakam, at his residence in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Tamil Desiya Iyakkam founder Pazha Nedumaran at his residence in Madurai on Sunday to inquire about his health. Mr. Stalin wished him a speedy recovery from a fracture. 

“I appreciate Mr. Stalin for his decision to meet me despite his busy schedule. Though we differ ideologically, he has made the effort to meet me,” Mr. Nedumaran said.  Further, he reminisced about his days in Cuddalore prison in 2002 where Mr. Stalin was also incarcerated for staging a protest.

