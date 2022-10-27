Stalin-led govt. has failed on all fronts: Nainar Nagenthran

The BJP cadre organised an agitation “to protect Tamil” here on Thursday.

Leading the agitation, Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran said the State government which should have paved way for teaching children many languages, including Hindi, in schools was opposing Hindi in a bid to whip the “Tamil sentiment” and to show the BJP as “anti–Tamils”.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre was extending every possible assistance to Tamil Nadu to create jobs, infrastructure facilities, etc. However, the DMK, which had failed on all fronts and could not give a people-friendly government, was portraying the BJP as a party working against the welfare of Tamil Nadu, he said.

“The DMK which has done nothing for the welfare of Tamil and the Tamils has failed to create new jobs as promised in its poll manifesto... While the law and order situation is at its worst in Tamil Nadu, which has become a haven for terrorists, the anarchic rule of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has even earned the enmity of teachers and government employees, who were supporting him till the last Assembly elections. The inept government’s failures have made life miserable for the people from every walk of life, who have realised that the previous Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government was far better,” Mr. Nagenthran said.

Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts too.