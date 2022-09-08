Stalin inaugurates two major projects in Madurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin coming out after inaugurating the Madurai Convention Centre on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Madurai Convention Centre and the multi-level car parking facility near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple here on Thursday.

The projects were constructed under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹47.72 crore and ₹41.96 crore respectively, stated an official release.

At the centre, different events can be conducted simultaneously, said a Corporation official.

The underground parking area can accommodate 234 four-wheelers and 357 two-wheelers.

Relief for devotees

The multi-level car parking facility near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area.

It would provide convenient parking facilities to devotees who throng the temple from far and wide. As many as 110 four-wheelers and 1,401 two-wheelers can be parked at a time, stated the release.

In addition to this, the project also comprises an information centre for tourists on the ground and first floors and a market centre housing 102 shops that would offer items that showcase the heritage of the city.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan, and Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, were present on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply, Shiv Das Meena, Director of Municipal Administration, P. Ponniah, MLA M.Boominathan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Deputy Mayor, T. Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were also present.

CM visits former Tamil Nadu Speaker

Mr. Stalin visited former Tamil Nadu Speaker Sedapatti R. Muthiah who has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Accompanied by State Ministers, Mr. Stalin, enquired about the health of Mr. Muthiah with doctors.

After an overnight stay at the Circuit House here, the Chief Minister would attend the marriage of the son of Minister for Registration, P. Moorthi, before leaving for Chennai.