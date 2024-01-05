Stalin inaugurates libraries, knowledge centres in districts

January 05, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the library and knowledge centre, built at a cost of ₹2 crore at Exhibition Ground here on Friday through videoconferencing.

These facilities have been created as part of the ‘Smart City Mission’ programme in 1,230 square meter ground floor and 404 sq. meter first floor with smart panels, books, e-books, LED television etc. to make learning simple.

“The library and the knowledge centre with e-library, both inaugurated by the Chief Minister today, will effectively prepare the younger generation for the competitive examinations as these facilities were hitherto available only in major cities,” said Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who lighted the traditional lamp along with District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to mark the formal inauguration of the facilities.

Tirunelveli Mayor P. M. Saravanan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat council V. S. R. Jegadish were present.

Similar facilities have also been created at Konam in Nagercoil and Kanchampuram Old Market in Kollencode municipality in Kanniyakumari district, each at a cost of ₹2.50 crore.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar, Nagercoil Commissioner Anand Mohan, Nagercoil Mayor R. Mahesh and Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth were present.

In Thoothukudi, the knowledge centre has been established on the premises of Sivanthakulam corporation school.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present.