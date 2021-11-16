Stalin inaugurates godowns, agricultural extension centre

Virudhunagar/Madurai

16 November 2021 21:21 IST

Spraying machinery and barnyard millet seeds distributed to farmers

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated through video conference mode several godowns constructed under Agricultural Regulated Market and commercial buildings developed by Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business in southern districts.

Among the new facilities inaugurated in Virudhunagar district are three godowns, each with a capacity to stock 1,000 tonnes of food grains, at a cost of ₹1.40 crore each in Aruppukottai, Rajapalayam and Sattur.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, an extension centre of Agricultural Engineering constructed at a cost of ₹ 1 crore at Srivilliputtur and an integrated agricultural extension centre, at a cost of ₹ 2 crore at Vembakottai, were also inaugurated.

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, along with Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, inspected the godown constructed at Ramasamypuram in Aruppukottai.

The Minister also distributed spraying machinery and barnyard millet seeds to beneficiaries.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathpuram district, the CM inaugurated 21 commercial establishments, a cleaning and grading shed and office building, constructed at a cost of ₹ 6.81 crore, at the Agricultural Regulated Market.

Fifteen shops and a cleaning and grading shed, constructed at a cost of ₹2.31 crore at Rajasinghamangalam, were also opened on Tuesday.

Later, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat, along with Ramanathapuram MP K. Navas Kani, inspected the facilities in Ramanathapuram.

MLAs Kader Batcha Muthuramalingam (Ramanathapuram) and S. Murugesan (Paramakudi), Joint Director of Agriculture Tom P. Silas, Ramanathapuram Marketting Committee secretary P. Raja were present.

Madurai

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthi inspected the newly-inaugurated integrated Agricultural Extension Centre and a godown at Sedapatti.

The extension centre is for departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Agri Marketting and Agri-Business and Seed Certification. The new building has been constructed a cost of ₹ 2 crore under National Agricultural Development Programme 2019-2020.

The building has plinth area of 620 square metres, and the godown of 200 square metres. Mr. Moorthi also distributed barnyard millet seeds, micro nutrients, and other farm inputs to 12 beneficiaries.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Joint Director of Agriculture J. Vivekanandan were present.