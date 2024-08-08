Stalin inaugurates four-day ‘Maa Madurai Vizha’

‘Maa Madurai Vizha,’ an event organised to showcase the culture, heritage and glory of Madurai, was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference mode on Thursday. The inaugural event was held at Madurai Convention Centre. It will be held till August 11.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Stalin said Madurai, one of the oldest cities, was a place of historic importance and significance. Madurai should be celebrated not just by the people of the city but everyone. Referring to the Tamil epic Silappathikaram, he said Madurai was a place where even the king was confronted for his mistake.

“Madurai was a place of great kings and queens, and the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple a symbol of our heritage,” he said.

Madurai became a Corporation in 1971, second in Tamil Nadu after Chennai (Madras). It was upgraded to a Corporation by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. It was the place where Mahatma Gandhi decided to wear the iconic loincloth. It was a significant place for him too personally, he said pointing that DMK Youth Wing was started in Madurai.

Recollecting the earlier edition of the festival held in 2013, ‘Maamadurai Potrudum,’ he urged the people to come together and celebrate the festival with unity and oneness and beyond caste and religion. He said such events should be held across the State.

He urged the youngsters to protect and preserve the heritage of the city. While modernisation should be embraced at the same time, the heritage should also be protected, he said.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said the main objective was to celebrate Tamil and Madurai. Madurai was a place of historic significance and it should be safeguarded for posterity, he said.

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy andMinister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan appreciated the organisers for their efforts.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, MLAs G. Thalapathy and M. Boominathan, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, CII and Yi office-bearers were present.

The Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Dhan Foundation and other organisations have joined hands to conduct the four-day festival. A double decker tour bus was flagged off as part of the event.

