Stalin inaugurates Corporation’s convention centre, supermarket

Published - August 12, 2024 07:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a convention hall through video conference in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the convention centre and the supermarket of the Corporation here through videoconferencing on Monday.

 The 2-storey convention centre built at the cost of ₹ 10.73 crore had come up near VVD overhead tank here and the 3-storey supermarket has been built at Chidambara Nagar on an outlay of ₹ 16.22 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the primary health centre buildings at State Bank Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Madathur and the health sub-centres at Muththammal Colony, TMB Colony and Ezhil Nagar.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the State Government had created ₹ 425 crore-worth infrastructure in Thoothukudi Corpoation since 2021.

Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy said centralized air-conditioning facility and parking bays would be created in the convention centre and the supermarket.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan was present.

