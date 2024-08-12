Stalin inaugurates Corporation’s convention centre, supermarket

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the convention centre and the supermarket of the Corporation here through videoconferencing on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2-storey convention centre built at the cost of ₹ 10.73 crore had come up near VVD overhead tank here and the 3-storey supermarket has been built at Chidambara Nagar on an outlay of ₹ 16.22 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the primary health centre buildings at State Bank Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Madathur and the health sub-centres at Muththammal Colony, TMB Colony and Ezhil Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the State Government had created ₹ 425 crore-worth infrastructure in Thoothukudi Corpoation since 2021.

Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy said centralized air-conditioning facility and parking bays would be created in the convention centre and the supermarket.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.