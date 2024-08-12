GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin inaugurates Corporation’s convention centre, supermarket

Published - August 12, 2024 07:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a convention hall through video conference in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a convention hall through video conference in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the convention centre and the supermarket of the Corporation here through videoconferencing on Monday.

 The 2-storey convention centre built at the cost of ₹ 10.73 crore had come up near VVD overhead tank here and the 3-storey supermarket has been built at Chidambara Nagar on an outlay of ₹ 16.22 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the primary health centre buildings at State Bank Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Madathur and the health sub-centres at Muththammal Colony, TMB Colony and Ezhil Nagar.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the State Government had created ₹ 425 crore-worth infrastructure in Thoothukudi Corpoation since 2021.

Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy said centralized air-conditioning facility and parking bays would be created in the convention centre and the supermarket.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.