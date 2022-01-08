Stalin inaugurates coconut value-addition centre at Shenbhagaramanpudur

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated through videoconference a coconut value-addition centre established at Shenbhagaramanpudur near here on an outlay of ₹16 crore, which is expected to boost the farm economy.

Though coconuts play an important role in the economy of Kanniyakumari district, the farm produce are sent to other districts either as tender coconuts or coconuts and no step has been taken to add value. When Cyclone Ockhi felled thousands of coconut trees in the district, the trunks were sold at throwaway price to be used either in construction industry or as brick kiln fuel.

Though Kerala has introduced a range of value added products - from packaged tender coconut water to handicrafts made with coconut shell – the State government did not do anything in this direction.

Following attempts made by agriculturists on several occasions, the request was taken up with the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy by the then Special Representative for Delhi and present MLA of Kanniyakumari N. Thalavai Sundaram during the former’s visit to the district in November 2020 and the government subsequently sanctioned the value-addition centre at Shenbhagaramanpudur.

“The facility will grade coconuts being produced in Kanniyakumari before being sent to various destinations for marketing. Moreover, it will pave way for a number of value-added products using coconut as raw material. In other words, coconut, which is being sold as such in the market, will augment the producers’ income,” says Mr. Thalavai Sundaram.

The centre will have facilities to prepare desiccated coconut powder, dry coconut, virgin coconut oil, wooden press oil, coconut charcoal, coal blocks, refrigeration and packaging facility to market tender coconut water, neera (coconut pathaneer) etc. he says.

The coconut value-addition centre has been established under National Agriculture Development Programme. The coconut will be dried naturally using sunlight using solar driers, besides being dried in traditional methods.

The well-connected centre near Thovaalai has two storage points each having the capacity of storing 500 tonnes of coconut, auction hall, packing hall, dormitory for farmers and workers, canteen, retail shops, administrative office etc.

Apart from this, the Department of Horticulture is working on conserving traditional coconut seedlings being grown largely in Kanniyakumari district like Jawa, Jaffna Nettai, Malaysian Green, Malaysian Orange, Nakkuvaari, Sowcot Orange Short, Eeththamozhi Nettai, West Coast Nettai etc. in the coconut seedlings farm at Puththalm near Rajakkalmangalam.

District Collector M. Aravind inspected the coconut value-addition centre after it was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.