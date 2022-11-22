  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico 0-0 Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Ochoa saves Lewandowski’s penalty kick in 2nd half

Stalin inaugurates Anaiyur drinking water project

November 22, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated through video conferencing Anaiyur Drinking Water Project executed by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board. The water source for the drinking water project is the Vaigai.

The project had been abandoned due to bursting of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipelines, which were relaid later. The ₹12.93-crore project was designed to provide drinking water at the rate of 5.40 million litres per day (MLD) to 72,000 people, and 135 litres per capita per day in 2039.

The water pumped through the seven infiltration wells constructed at Karuppatti village in Vadipatti panchayat union would be conducted to the water overhead tanks and distributed.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present at the function held in Anaiyur.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.