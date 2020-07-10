Stalin finds fault with everything: Minister

As DMK president M.K. Stalin could not come to terms with the fact that the State government and officials across various departments were confident of overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19, he had been criticising every measure, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ‘Amma kitchen’ at Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry building, from where food is being prepared for patients, doctors and front-line workers such as police personnel at the three COVID Care Centres in Madurai, he said that as an opposition leader, Mr. Stalin was welcome to give suggestions. But his statements triggered panic among people. “Even as he finds fault with the hospital administration, doctors and their teams are working closely with patients in isolation wards, taking huge risks to their lives,” he said.

The three COVID Care Centres in Madurai had close to 1,300 patients. Right from serving ginger tea in the morning, the patients were given healthy food, including sprouts, egg with meal, chappatis and dhal, rice with rasam and milk with pepper at night. The food prepared at the kitchen was served by volunteers, he said and added that the government was prepared to handle even a larger number of patients, he said.

When this was the reality, DMK president had been issuing statements and nothing beyond this. As a responsible leader of a party, he had not given a suggestion to the people or the government. On the other hand, he was interested in accusing the Chief Minister and the officials, the doctors and front-line workers of maladministration. He should stop issuing misleading statements.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam and a number of experts were monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the behaviour of the virus in different parts of the State. Based on their advice and suggestions, the official machinery functioned and would continue to move forward in the right direction. Tamil Nadu would certainly break the virus chain very soon. Like, Chennai, which had been witnessing a declining trend, other districts would also follow suit, Mr. Udayakumar said.