Stalin assures Thoothukudi residents of credible solution to water stagnation woes

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inspected some of the rain-hit areas of the port town where residents were struggling to cope with water stagnation around their homes and along the roads for the past one week.

During the inspection that lasted for two hours, Mr. Stalin listened to their ordeal and assured them that his government would strive to find a permanent solution to their woes, which included mixing of rainwater with sewage.

During his 10-minute inspection at Bryant Nagar, one of the badly affected areas, the Chief Minister interacted with the locals to understand their problems.

Later, he held discussions with district and Corporation officials at the Corporation office. During the meeting, Collector K. Senthil Raj presented a power-point to explain about the rainfall and the damage caused by the downpour to infrastructure.

Before he left the premises, Thamizh Vivasaayigal Sangam president O.A. Narayanasamy handed over a petition to Mr. Stalin, appealing to him to visit the rain-affected fields so as to give them adequate compensation.

Over 3,000 beneficiaries waited in a private marriage hall to receive relief material, each set worth ₹1,470, from the Chief Minister. Mr. Stalin handed over relief material to 10 beneficiaries and left for Rahmath Nagar, another badly affected area.

When a woman resident at Muthammal Colony on Ettaiyapuram Highway told him that they were facing water stagnation problems for the past five years, Mr. Stalin replied that his party had come to power only six months ago and would soon find a solution to their problems.

Earlier, Speaker M. Appavu received the Chief Minister at Thoothukudi airport at 1.30 p.m. Mr. Stalin, during his stay at the airport lounge, had lunch and held brief discussion with Dr. Senthil Raj; Monitoring Officer for Thoothukudi district Siji Thomas Vaidyan; Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree; Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar; Ministers K.N. Nehru and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan; and MP Kanimozhi before leaving for inspection.

After inspecting the stormwater drain at Pudhur Pandiapuram on the outskirts of the town, the Chief Minister left for Madurai.

Though Tiruchendur, Kaayalpattinam and Kulasekarapattinam and the surrounding areas recorded the highest rainfall in the district and bore the fury of the downpour, Mr. Stalin did not visit these coastal southern parts of the district.