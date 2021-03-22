Stalin alleges AIADMK-BJP link with Sterlite

DMK president M.K. Stalin addresses an election campaign in Thoothukudi on Monday.

22 March 2021 18:24 IST

He urges voters to deliver a crushing defeat to the alliance

THOOTHUKUDI

DMK president M.K.Stalin on Monday claimed that the AIADMK and the BJP has a "clandestine relationship" with Sterlite Copper and therefore were instrumental in the police firing on 13 anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi in May 2018.

He urged the electorate to deliver an "unforgettable and crushing defeat" to the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Stalin also urged the people of Thoothukudi district to render justice to the Sattankulam family that lost two of its members – trader Jayaraj and his son Benicks – to police brutality.

He was canvassing votes for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates fielded in six Assembly constituencies in the district.

“The Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, formed by the State Government to probe the killing of protesters in the police firing, has not submitted its report even after two-and-a-half years. This is because of the relationship the BJP and the AIADMK have with Sterlite Copper," the DMK leader alleged.

“Even as the police had started the investigation, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami certified that Jayaraj and Benicks died of breathing problem due to the injuries they had sustained when they rolled on the ground to avert their arrest. And, the First Information Report filed by the police fabricated a story to match the Chief Minister’s theory. And, Minister Kadambur C. Raju said it was not a custodial death as they died only in the hospital,” said Mr. Stalin.

“Without doing anything good for the people of Kovilpatti constituency, Mr. Raju is heaping encomiums on the Chief Minister. Minutes before the notification for Assembly polls, he laid foundation stone for the nursing college to hoodwink the people. The Kovilpatti voters should ensure that Mr. Raju loses his deposit in this election for having done nothing for them over the past 10 years despite getting their votes,” Mr. Stalin said. He appealed to them to vote for CPI (M) candidate K. Srinivasan

Upgrading of government hospitals at Ottapidaaram, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur and Kaayalpattinam, establishment of nursing college in Nazareth and government arts and science college at Kazhugumalai, supply of raw material for match industries through SIDCO, taking surplus water of Tamirabharani up to Puththan Tharuvai via Karumaeniyar, separate welfare board for salt pan workers, regularisation of services of contract labourers of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station, industrial estate at Ottapidaaram and Deivaseyalpuram through SIDCO etc. were some of the promises made by him during the electioneering.