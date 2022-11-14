Stalemate continues in handing over murdered grocer’s body; family demands ₹ 50 lakh compensation, government job for wife

November 14, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Stalemate continues in handing over the body of murdered grocer Mayandi to his family which demands ₹ 50 lakh compensation and employment in a government department for the wife of the deceased Nambi Natchiyar.

When S. Mayandi, 38, of Yadhava Street in Seevalaperi near here, who was running a grocery store in the same area, had taken his domestic cattle for grazing to forest near Kaliyaavoor on last Thursday, he was hacked to death by an armed gang.

During investigation, police found that the murder was the continuation of the murder of Seevalaperi Sudalai Temple priest Durai alias Chidambaram on April 18, 2021.

Police said Durai was murdered by a group of youth belonging to another intermediate caste following a dispute over taking on lease the shops in the temple and getting the rights of sacrificing the goats in the shrine.

Durai’s relative Nataraja Perumal also sustained grievous cut injuries in the attack. The witnesses of this murder case were allegedly threatened by the accused and their relatives.

Since the trial of the case pertaining to the murder of Durai and the attempt to murder Nataraja Perumal is going on in the court now, Mayandi was encouraging his relative and one of the witnesses in this murder case to appear before the court to record his witness without any fear. Agitated over, the accused murdered Mayandi, the police said.

When around 300 people, mostly from Yadhava outfits, accompanied the family members of Mayandi to the Collectorate on Monday, they were stopped at the MGR statue near the District Science Centre by the police. In protest, all of them sat on the road while a few smashed the windscreen of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus.

After the family members of Mayandi and a few representatives of Yadhava outfits were taken to the Collectorate, the agitation was withdrawn. On entering the Collectorate, they sat on the floor in front of the main building of the Collectorate urging the police to ask Collector V. Vishnu, who was receiving petitions from the public, to come out and listen to their demands.

Following two-hour-long dharna, they were taken to the Collector. While they demanded employment for Mayandi’s wife in a government department, Mr. Vishnu told them that she could be posted immediately in a temporary job in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for the monthly salary of ₹ 15,000.

Rejecting it, the family and those who accompanied them demanded a permanent government job for her besides the compensation. Since the Collector told them that it could be decided only by the government and assured them to take up the issue with the higher-ups immediately, they left the Collectorate saying that they would not receive the body until their demands were met.