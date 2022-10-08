Stakeholders urge adopting sustainable consumption

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 08, 2022 18:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Right to a Healthy Environment is one of the fundamental Rights of consumers as stipulated under Consumer Protection Act 1986. People must be aware of the consequences of living a non-environmental friendly lifestyle that affects everyone, said George Cheriyan, director, Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) International, Jaipur on Saturday.

He was speaking at the event organised by the Women Consumer Protection Association to observe the global campaign ‘Green Action Week’ (GAW), an initiative of Swedish Society for Nature Conservation in Madurai.

Mr Cheriyan urged people to work on minimising the use of natural resources instead of borrowing from the future generation and called for proper e-waste management and effective implementation of single-use plastic for the benefit of the community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Karuppiah, Judicial Member, Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, spoke on the need to adapt to eco-friendly policies followed in foreign countries such as permitting one to cut a tree only if they had already planted a sapling. He urged people to follow recycling practices as a step forward in sustainable consumption.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

President and member of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Tiruvarur, S.J. Chakkaravarthy and C. Packialakshmi respectively, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app