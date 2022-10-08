Stakeholders urge adopting sustainable consumption

The Right to a Healthy Environment is one of the fundamental Rights of consumers as stipulated under Consumer Protection Act 1986. People must be aware of the consequences of living a non-environmental friendly lifestyle that affects everyone, said George Cheriyan, director, Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) International, Jaipur on Saturday.

He was speaking at the event organised by the Women Consumer Protection Association to observe the global campaign ‘Green Action Week’ (GAW), an initiative of Swedish Society for Nature Conservation in Madurai.

Mr Cheriyan urged people to work on minimising the use of natural resources instead of borrowing from the future generation and called for proper e-waste management and effective implementation of single-use plastic for the benefit of the community.

S. Karuppiah, Judicial Member, Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, spoke on the need to adapt to eco-friendly policies followed in foreign countries such as permitting one to cut a tree only if they had already planted a sapling. He urged people to follow recycling practices as a step forward in sustainable consumption.

President and member of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Tiruvarur, S.J. Chakkaravarthy and C. Packialakshmi respectively, and others were present.