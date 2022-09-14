Stakeholders submit letters on State Education Policy during feedback session

Teachers and academicians at a consultation meeting in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A feedback session on the distinct State Education Policy was held across Dindigul and Theni districts on Wednesday.

The session was chaired by Dindigul District Educational Officer John Bakiyaselvam at MSP Solai Nadar Memorial Boys Higher Secondary School where students, parents, teachers, heads of schools and other stakeholders submitted their opinions and suggestions as letters.

Similar sessions were chaired by DEOs Thirunavukarasu, Geetha and Pandithurai of three other educational districts namely Palani, Vedasandur and Batlagundu respectively.

Members of Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation, who submitted their letter in Vedasandur, demanded that the State government must mandate mother tongue as the primary medium of instruction until Class V and to employ proficient teachers to teach English, among their charter of 37 demands and suggestions.

“Students must be given an opportunity to learn basic levels of coding skill and vocational skills which is a right mix of exposure from Class VI,” said C. Parameswari, Headmistress of Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

Chief Education Officer A. Nasarudeen said that the letters collected would be submitted at the feedback session to be held in Madurai on September 21.

Parents and teachers also submitted their opinions in writing at the sessions held in the three educational districts of Theni, Uthamapalayam and Periyakulam.