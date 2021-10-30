Stakeholders’ meeting

Madurai

30 October 2021 18:58 IST

An awareness meeting among stakeholders of the proposed Agro Processing Cluster at Mukkampatti was held at the Collectorate here on Friday. Commissioner for Agricultural Marketing and Agribusiness M. Vallalar presided over the meeting.

It will be established under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). Farmers can bring their surplus agricultural produce where it will be stored and processed. It would provide a big boost to the food processing sector and yield better returns to the farmers, he said.

