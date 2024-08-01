GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stakeholders meeting held regarding establishment of SIPCOT facility

Published - August 01, 2024 11:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A stakeholders meeting was held on Thursday with regard to the establishment of the SIPCOT Industrial Innovation Centre (SIIC) in Madurai. SIPCOT conducted the meeting with the support of StartupTN to identify the focus areas from various stakeholders. The main objective was fostering innovation and supporting the growth of technology-based Startups.

SIPCOT has proposed to establish a state-of-the-art Industrial Innovation Centre, covering an area of 26,500 sq.ft, in Madurai at a cost of ₹24 crore through a grant of ₹10 crore from the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII) under the State Planning Commission.

The Innovation Centre will act as a Centre of Excellence for: Advanced digital production technologies for Continuous (Process) Manufacturing Sustainable Energy, Fuels and Resources Climate change Resilience and Reversal and Digital Transformation of Food Production and Processing.

The Centre will have co-working spaces for innovators/ startups, Industry 4.O equipment, Product Development Centre, Prototyping facilities and Training Centre. The Centre is envisaged to evaluate 500+ innovative ideas, 100+ prototypes and promote 20+ startups till seed investment stage. Over 300+ training sessions are envisaged to be conducted training 4000+ students, professionals and other enthusiasts.

SIPCOT MD K. Senthil Raj highlighted the industrial development undertaken by the government in and around Madurai district and the importance of the Innovation Centre in Madurai. Mission Director and CEO StartupTN Sivarajah Ramanathan gave insights on the need and necessity for the Innovation Centre in Madurai for southern districts. Co-founder and CEO, Forge, Vish Sahasranamam, provided an overview of Innovation Centres already established in Hosur and Sriperumbudur and the focus areas of SIIC Madurai.

Members from CII Madurai, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, MADITSSIA, Digitall Forum, Software Industrial Development Association and Agro Food Trade Centre attended the stakeholders meeting and shared insights on critical areas such as infrastructure requirements, collaboration opportunities, and stakeholder engagement strategies.

