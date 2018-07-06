Stagnant rainwater leaves residents fuming

Ever since intermittent rains lashed Madurai, residents have been complaining about the poor preparedness of the City Corporation.

Residents particularly in areas like Tallakulam, S. S. Colony, Karimedu and areas near Periyar Bus Stand have stated that the local body needs to address the issue of water stagnation following the rains.

S. Vellaiappan from LIG Colony states that several areas with drainage systemsstill end up being inundated. “Before two years, Madurai district faced severe water problems as there was a drought situation. Now, despite getting enough rain, the local body is not capitalizing on it. It also seems ill-prepared to face the impending south-west monsoon,” he says. S. Sekar, the owner of a paint shop, in Alwarpuram says that even areas located close to water bodies see stagnation of water on the roads. He adds that stormwater drains are choked with sewage and non-biodegradable waste.

In order to ensure that the City is monsoon-ready, Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar said that continuous work was on to ensure that supply and irrigation channels and stormwater drains are desilted. “A new mini excavator costing ₹17 lakh has been added to the already existing one to ensure that drains are not clogged. The machines have been exclusively deployed to clean stormwater drains and rid them off the bushes,” he said.

He added that the construction of a stormwater drain near Periyar bus stand is nearing completion. This will prevent stagnation of rainwater inside the bus stand, a problem that has plagued this area for many years.