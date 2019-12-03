Stagnant rainwater cripples normal life

Though rain has relented a lot in the port town, the rainwater stagnating in the residential areas, along the arterial roads and also on the premises of educational institutions has forced the residents to remain indoors for the third consecutive day.

As the district experienced widespread downpour since last Friday, residential areas in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kaayalpattinam and Sattankulam were badly hit owing to water stagnation.

Seepage of sewage

As the stagnant rainwater mixed with sewage in several parts of Thoothukudi, especially in Bryant Nagar, Perumalpuram, Postal and Telegraph Colony, Kurinji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, State Bank Colony and Muththammal Colony, the situation turned worse in these areas.

Though the stagnant water was being pumped out round-the-clock, the unprecedented rise in groundwater level has made the exercise endless.

The premises of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, the Nursing College and the Judges’ Quarters are inundated with rainwater and the Tiruchendur Road is under knee-deep water for the third day.

The Department of Fire and Rescue Services, which has deployed 30 pumps across the town to pump out the stagnant rainwater, has brought three high-power pumps from Aruppukottai and Virudhunagar for the exercise, which is also really challenging.

On behalf of District Rural Development Agency, 10 motors are being used to pump out the rainwater stagnating in the rural areas bordering Thoothukudi.

In view of stagnant rainwater and the continuing intermittent drizzle, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has declared holiday for all schools in the district on Tuesday.

Officials said 410 houses – 58 houses fully and 352 houses partly - have suffered damages in the recent rains.