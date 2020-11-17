Stagnant rainwater causes hardship to residents in Thoothukudi

Corporation deploys pumps, earthmovers to drain water into a channel

Though there was no significant rainfall in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, rainwater stagnating in several places following the heavy rain on Monday and the already badly damaged roads are making life miserable for residents despite best efforts of the Corporation.

The port town was crippled completely following the Monday downpour. However, the stagnant rainwater at several places gave nightmarish experience to the residents even as Corporation machinery is at work pumping out the rainwater.

The rainwater is still stagnating at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital premises, District Court Complex, Judges’ Quarters, temporary bus stand and P and T Colony even as the coastal town witnessed intermittent drizzle on Tuesday. Ankle-deep water is stagnating on Sacred Heart Cathedral premises which is situated close to the coast.

Besides deploying 40 pumps, the Corporation is using earthmovers to drain rainwater into the Buckle Channel. Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan and City Health Officer Arunkumar are monitoring these operations.

Apart from the system tanks, the rain-fed tanks in rural areas, which play a major role in maintaining drinking water supply to the villages, are also getting water after the torrential rains on Monday. The significant rainfall in Kayathar, Kadambur, Maniyachi and Ottapidaram would be boon to the tanks in this rain-fed region and also to the tanks in Vedanaththam, Kulaththoor, Jakkammalpuram and Tharuvaikulam.

While two houses were completely damaged in the rains, 31 houses are partly damaged. However, no one was injured.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Tiruchendur 14, Kayalpattinam 52, Kulasekarapattinam 35, Vilathikulam 23, Kadalkudi 13, Vaipar 47, Soorangudi 20, Kovilpatti 73, Kazhugumalai 28, Kayathar 49, Kadambur 73, Ottapidaram 36, Maniyachi 34, Vedanatham 15, Keezha Arasadi 11, Ettaiyapuram 59, Sattankulam 66, Srivaikundam 49 and Thoothukudi 169.