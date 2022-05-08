Stagnant drainage, strewn garbage blight Koodal Azhagar Sannadhi Street 

One has to ‘hop-step-and-jump' to enter K. Kader’s shoe shop on Kazhimar IIIrd lane with a constant fear of getting bitten by mosquitoes as the sewage overflowing on Koodal Azhagar Sannadhi Street leading to the famous Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple paints a picture of poor upkeep by the civic authorities.

“The stench emanating from the stagnant sewage water which also serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes is unbearable. Even moss has started growing in it, so you can see how long the problem has been persisting”, said Mr Kader.

“ During Ramzan we found it difficult to even reach the mosque that is situated on the lane”, he added.

Pointing out to the lackadaisical attitude of the Corporation officials, Raja Baskaran, a resident, said that they dumped soil on the slush to even it out but it did not stand the recent rain.

“The recent rain contributed to an increase in mosquitoes. My six-year-old son was treated for dengue symptoms last week, and often falls sick,” he said.

“Due to septic tank issues, the lane is dug up often”, he added.

“The civic body dug on one side of the paver block road to lay water pipes six months back, shrinking the motorway ever since. Motorists, especially women riding with children often slip off the road and accidents occur frequently,” said a resident.

An auto driver lamented that the area gets congested due to bad roads and there was no exclusive parking lot for the sea of tourists visiting the temple.

The brimming garbage bin on the slush ridden road invites cattle, including chicken and goat, thus posing further threats.

“So much so that the overflowing garbage bin has become a landmark for people over the years,” said Mr Raja Baskaran.

When contacted Councillor (Ward 54) Noor Jahan under whose ward the Khazimar Lane comes said, “even though I am ready to work, due to shortage of manpower and vehicles I am unable to do anything and I face the ireof people who pass by the slushy area intersecting with Koodal Azhagar Sannadhi Street on Ward 76”, she added.

Councillor (Ward 76) R. Karthik said that the issue has been flagged to him and the Sanitary Inspector has been informed, and ensured steps would be taken at the earliest. He also added that the delay was due to the confusion in the ward limits.