Madurai

Staggered opening of HC Bench functioning

MADURAI

Over two months after open court functioning was suspended at the High Court Bench here in view of COVID-19 pandemic, it resumed on Monday. Advocates and court staff were issued a set of guidelines to follow.

In a notification issued by the court on May 30, advocates and court staff were directed to strictly follow physical distancing norms on the campus and wearing of face masks was made compulsory. Litigants were not permitted to attend the court on Monday.

The CISF staff used hand sanitisers on advocates and court staff at the main entrance. Court staff again used sanitisers on advocates at court hall entrances. Seating inside the court hall was arranged to ensure physical distancing. Following open court proceedings in the forenoon session, hearing was taken up via video-conferencing in the afternoon.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 9:42:04 PM

