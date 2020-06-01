Staggered opening of HC Bench functioning

MADURAI
Over two months after open court functioning was suspended at the High Court Bench here in view of COVID-19 pandemic, it resumed on Monday. Advocates and court staff were issued a set of guidelines to follow.
In a notification issued by the court on May 30, advocates and court staff were directed to strictly follow physical distancing norms on the campus and wearing of face masks was made compulsory. Litigants were not permitted to attend the court on Monday.
The CISF staff used hand sanitisers on advocates and court staff at the main entrance. Court staff again used sanitisers on advocates at court hall entrances. Seating inside the court hall was arranged to ensure physical distancing. Following open court proceedings in the forenoon session, hearing was taken up via video-conferencing in the afternoon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism