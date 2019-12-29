Stage set for second phase of polling

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga

All arrangements were in place for the second and final phase of polling in the elections to rural local bodies in the two districts on Monday,

Ramanathapuram Collector and District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao said all polling materials, including ballot papers and ballot boxes have been dispatched to the polling stations and the polling staff have been asked to reach their respective polling stations by Sunday evening.

After checking the list of polling materials to be dispatched to the polling stations on Saturday, Mr Rao visited the polling stations in Mudukulathur, Kadaladi, Kamuthi and Paramakudi unions on Sunday. “All arrangements are in place for commencement of polling at 7 a.m. on Monday,” he said.

The polling materials have been dispatched through Mobile Zonal Teams amid tight security. Enhanced security has been posted at 263 polling stations, which were classified as sensitive, he said.

In the first phase of polling, rural local bodies in five Unions in the district were covered on December 27.