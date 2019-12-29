Madurai

Stage set for second phase of polling

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inspecting despatch of polling materials to Mudukulathur on Sunday.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inspecting despatch of polling materials to Mudukulathur on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: handout_e_mail

more-in

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga

All arrangements were in place for the second and final phase of polling in the elections to rural local bodies in the two districts on Monday,

Ramanathapuram Collector and District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao said all polling materials, including ballot papers and ballot boxes have been dispatched to the polling stations and the polling staff have been asked to reach their respective polling stations by Sunday evening.

After checking the list of polling materials to be dispatched to the polling stations on Saturday, Mr Rao visited the polling stations in Mudukulathur, Kadaladi, Kamuthi and Paramakudi unions on Sunday. “All arrangements are in place for commencement of polling at 7 a.m. on Monday,” he said.

The polling materials have been dispatched through Mobile Zonal Teams amid tight security. Enhanced security has been posted at 263 polling stations, which were classified as sensitive, he said.

In the first phase of polling, rural local bodies in five Unions in the district were covered on December 27.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 7:22:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/stage-set-for-second-phase-of-polling/article30426375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY