Stage set for polling in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar District Election Officer R. Kannan inspects polling materials that arrived at a booth in Tiruthangal.

05 April 2021 20:11 IST

Materials have reached 2,370 polling booths

Virudhunagar

The stage is set for Tuesday’s polling in all seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district where all polling personnel and materials have reached 2,370 polling booths on Monday evening.

Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that after issuing the appointment orders to the 9,480 polling personnel, they were taken to their respective polling booths through special buses.

The electronic voting machines, along with VVPATs and stationery items for each of the booth were taken by the zonal parties who are escorted by armed police personnel. “We have ensured that the polling personnel are available at the booths to receive the polling materials,” he added.

The polling booths have been located in 968 locations.

A total of 149 candidates are in fray in the seven Assembly constituencies of Rajapalayam Srivilliputtur, Sattur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli.

Among the candidates are six sitting MLAs — a State Minister, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji,two former Ministers, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, A.R.R. Seenivasan, S. Thangapandian and M.S.R. Rajavarman, — and a former MLA, K.K. Sivasamy.

Already the postal ballots have been issued to 2,130 persons above age 80 years and differently-abled persons. All the polling personnel and other Government staff and police personnel who are in polling duty too have been issued postal ballots. “The postal ballots should reach the returning officers before 8 a.m. on the day of counting – May 2,” Mr. Kannan said.

Among the 2,370 polling stations, 257 have been identified as vulnerable and critical. A total of 1,245 booths, those vulnerable and critical booths will have web cameras for live streaming.

Besides, the 257 booths that are housed in 166 polling locations will have 166 micro-observers. These booths will also be manned by Central paramilitary force personnel.

Mr. Kannan said that adequate police protection have been provided in all the polling stations.

The Presiding Officer and Polling Officer-1, 2 and 3 would be ready by 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday. “In the presence of polling agents of political parties and candidates, a mock poll will be held,” Sivakasi Sub-Collector and Returning Officer for Sivakasi Assembly Constituency, C. Dinesh Kumar said.

Fifty votes would be cast by the polling agents. “It would be ensured that at least one vote is cast for each of the candidate in the fray. After verifying the count with the VVPAT result, the officials will be ready for actual polling that would start at 7 a.m.,” he added.

Wearing of mask is compulsory for all the voters and polling officials. The voters would be allowed inside the booths only after checking their body temperature with thermal scanners. They would also be given hand sanitiser.

Each of the voter will be given a single-use gloves for their right hand. “The voter can touch the button in the EVMs only with the gloves on,” Mr. Kannan said.

Those voters who are found to have high temperature will be asked to turn up at the booth again at 6 p.m.

“All the polling staff will wear personal protective kit before allowing as a precautionary measure before allowing voters with high body temperature,” he added. Polling will be closed by 7 p.m.

All the EVMs and VVPATs would be escorted by the zonal parties to the strong rooms of the respective Assembly constituency in the counting centres located at Sri Vidhya College of Arts and Science and Sri Vidhya College of Engineering and Technology in Virudhunagar.