Stage artistes seek permission to perform during Dasara

Stage artistes have appealed to the district administration to give them permission to perform in cultural events organised during Dasara at Kulasekarapattinam.

Dressed like actors Rajinikanth, Surya and others, the stage artistes submitted a petition at the Collectorate seeking permission to perform at Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam. They said they would get revenue to run their families, pay medical bills and tuition fee of their children. Since Dasara celebrations were banned in Kulasekarapattinam since 2020, they had been rendered jobless, they said.

A group of villagers from Subramaniyapuram near Serakulam in Srivaikundam taluk submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water.

They said the villagers, now getting drinking water from a deep borewell once in 15 days, had to look for other sources by spending a lot of money. The situation had worsened further as the drinking water being supplied from the deep borewell was being pumped to nearby Lakshminarayanapuram too. Hence, a new drinking water scheme to benefit Subramaniyapuram should be executed.

Demanding shifting of a liquor shop on the first street of Bryant Nagar, members of Manithaneya Narpani Iyakkam, Traders’ Association of Bryant Nagar and the administrators of Sri Bathrakaliamman Temple submitted a petition. They said those coming to the liquor shop posed a threat to women, children, students and patients coming to a nearby hospital.

The cooks to be posted in the backward class students’ hostel, who had received the appointment orders from the Department of Backward Class Welfare and awaiting to receive the individual orders from the District Backward Class Welfare Officer, submitted a petition for early disbursal of the order.

Though the officials said in last March that the individual appointment orders would be given after the Assembly polls, the selected candidates were waiting indefinitely even four months after the election model code of conduct were lifted. Hence, the orders should be handed over immediately, they said.