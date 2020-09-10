Extend moratorium on loan repayment: CPI(M)

Madurai

10 September 2020 18:34 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged protests at 10 places across the city on Thursday urging the government to extend moratorium on loan repayment for another six months.

The protesters said that with the end of the moratorium period announced by the Reserve Bank of India, micro finance companies were pressurising poor women to pay interest on loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. J. Lenin, one of the cadre from Munichalai, alleged that collection agents of private financial institutions were threatening the borrowers to pay additional interest for delay in paying their monthly due. “Though lockdown relaxations have been announced, it will take more time for people to start earning a decent income. Many still have no work and are penniless,” he said.

So, the mortaorium on loan repayment must be extended, the protesters said. They also asked the authorities to take action against private hospitals that were charging exorbitantly for treating COVID-19 patients.

The protesters said the civic body must desilt all tanks and water channels to prevent flooding during monsoon.