Staff, pensioners lay siege to TNSTC office

November 22, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

TNSTC workers stage a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Staff and retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday laid a siege to the TNSTC office here demanding payment of increased dearness allowance (DA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest was led by P.M. Azhagarsamy, president TNSTC CITU. Speaking at the protest, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan urged the State government to fulfil the demands of the TNSTC employees, which they rightfully deserve, at the earliest.

Their demands included settling the due of DA pending for 84 months, disbursal of retirement benefits to those who retired on superannuation and who got voluntary retirement after May 2020. “The family of those employees who died while on duty are suffering as they are yet to receive any monetary benefit. The State must provide them with some basic help for their livelihood,” said Mr Azhagarsamy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protestors also wanted a hike in pension as per the wage settlement talks and to set right the anomalies in pay. They raised slogans against the State that despite protesting in this regard the ruling party is not taking any action.

TNSTC’s Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA) president and zonal secretary A. Murugesan and A. Devaraj respectively were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US