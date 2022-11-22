Staff, pensioners lay siege to TNSTC office

November 22, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Staff and retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday laid a siege to the TNSTC office here demanding payment of increased dearness allowance (DA).

The protest was led by P.M. Azhagarsamy, president TNSTC CITU. Speaking at the protest, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan urged the State government to fulfil the demands of the TNSTC employees, which they rightfully deserve, at the earliest.

Their demands included settling the due of DA pending for 84 months, disbursal of retirement benefits to those who retired on superannuation and who got voluntary retirement after May 2020. “The family of those employees who died while on duty are suffering as they are yet to receive any monetary benefit. The State must provide them with some basic help for their livelihood,” said Mr Azhagarsamy.

The protestors also wanted a hike in pension as per the wage settlement talks and to set right the anomalies in pay. They raised slogans against the State that despite protesting in this regard the ruling party is not taking any action.

TNSTC’s Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA) president and zonal secretary A. Murugesan and A. Devaraj respectively were also present.