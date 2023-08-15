ADVERTISEMENT

Staff of Urban Primary Health Centres honoured

August 15, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth honours the team members of Urban Primary Health Centre, Munichalai during the Independence Day celebration at the Madurai Corporation on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the 77th Independence Day celebration in the city on Tuesday.

Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth hoisted the national flag at Arignar Anna Maligai, the Corporation Headquarters, in the presence of Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

The Mayor felicitated the staff of the Urban Primary Health Centres in Masthanpatti and Munichalai that were awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards. Corporation school toppers and Corporation employees were also felicitated. Saplings were planted on the Arignar Anna Maligai premises.

At the Agricultural College and Research Institute, Dean P.P. Mahendran hoisted the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he said earnest contributions towards soil health enhancement was imperative to ensure food security amid the changing and challenging climate scenario.

Community Science College and Research Institute Dean S. Kanchana emphasised the nutritional security of the growing population and called the youngsters and scientists to focus on processing and value addition of millets. 

At Madurai Kamaraj University, Registrar in-charge M. Ramakrishnan hoisted the national flag and in Madurai K. Pudur Al Ameen Higher Secondary School, the founder of Sri Bhuvaneswari Hospital R. Vallal hoisted the national flag. School Principal Sheik Nabi was present.

S Rethinavelu, founder and chairman-managing director of Agro Food Trade Centre hoisted the national flag on the premises.

