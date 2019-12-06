Staff of Devanga Arts College stage sit-in protest

The tussle among various factions of management of Devanga Arts College has led to non-disbursement of salary to some 100 college staff members under the self-financing stream for the last two months. Aggrieved over the non-payment of salary, the self-financing staff members, including teaching staff, staged a sit-in protest on the college premises on Friday.

The staff members, who did not sign their register, squatted on the college premises seeking the salary for the months of October and November.

A senior faculty member of the college said that the salary of the employees on roll under aided stream was being disbursed through the Regional Joint Directorate of Collegiate Education. However, for the self-financing stream, only the correspondent is authorised to draw and disburse the salary.

However, with the High Court staying the continuation of the former secretary, Ramasamy, in the post, few months back, the post of secretary continued to be lying vacant.

The classes under self-financing courses could not be conducted on Friday.