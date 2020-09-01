Youth killed: four held

01 September 2020 18:44 IST

An armed gang stabbed Arun prakash, 22, of Vasantha Nagar in Ramanathapuram, to death by on Monday night. The police have arrested four persons and are on the look out for two prime accused. Yogeswaran, a friend of the victim, who received stab injuries, was admitted to the government hospital.

Family members staged a demonstration in front of the GH here on Tuesday demanding arrest of the accused. Police pacified them and said arrests were being made. Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar said three special teams have been formed to nab the accused. The motive was yet to be established, he said.

The Kenikarai police have registered a case under IPC Sections including 147,148, 294 (b), 323, 324, 302 and 307. Mohamed Riyaz, Kamatchi, Suresh and Shahul Hameed were detained while Sheik Abdul Rahman and Saravanan were wanted in the case. The police ruled out any communal angle to the crime.

