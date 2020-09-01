Youth killed: four held

An armed gang stabbed Arun prakash, 22, of Vasantha Nagar in Ramanathapuram, to death by on Monday night. The police have arrested four persons and are on the look out for two prime accused. Yogeswaran, a friend of the victim, who received stab injuries, was admitted to the government hospital.
Family members staged a demonstration in front of the GH here on Tuesday demanding arrest of the accused. Police pacified them and said arrests were being made. Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar said three special teams have been formed to nab the accused. The motive was yet to be established, he said.
The Kenikarai police have registered a case under IPC Sections including 147,148, 294 (b), 323, 324, 302 and 307. Mohamed Riyaz, Kamatchi, Suresh and Shahul Hameed were detained while Sheik Abdul Rahman and Saravanan were wanted in the case. The police ruled out any communal angle to the crime.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath