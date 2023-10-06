ADVERTISEMENT

St. Xavier’s College centenary celebration comes to an end

October 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The 2-day valediction of the centenary celebrations of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai commenced here on Friday.

 After the centenary building on the college premises was inaugurated by Most Rev. Fr. S. Antonysamy, Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese, thanksgiving Holy Mass was celebrated in which Bishops of various Dioceses, Jesuit priests, teaching and non-teaching staff and the students participated.

 In the felicitation function subsequently organized, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab participated.

 In the evening, parents of the students participated in the function in large number.

 On Saturday, illustrious alumni of the college including former civil servant and Ombudsman of Tamil Nadu Local Bodies M. Malik Feroze Khan, Managing Partner of Stradegi, Singapore R. Ayerajothi and Managing Director of Nova Carbons A. Antony Thomas will participate in the function in which Mylswamy Annadurai, formerly director of ISRO Satellite Centre will be the chief guest.

