HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

St. Xavier’s College centenary celebration comes to an end

October 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The 2-day valediction of the centenary celebrations of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai commenced here on Friday.

 After the centenary building on the college premises was inaugurated by Most Rev. Fr. S. Antonysamy, Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese, thanksgiving Holy Mass was celebrated in which Bishops of various Dioceses, Jesuit priests, teaching and non-teaching staff and the students participated.

 In the felicitation function subsequently organized, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab participated.

 In the evening, parents of the students participated in the function in large number.

 On Saturday, illustrious alumni of the college including former civil servant and Ombudsman of Tamil Nadu Local Bodies M. Malik Feroze Khan, Managing Partner of Stradegi, Singapore R. Ayerajothi and Managing Director of Nova Carbons A. Antony Thomas will participate in the function in which Mylswamy Annadurai, formerly director of ISRO Satellite Centre will be the chief guest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.